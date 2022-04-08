ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota plans to pay athletes for academic success

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota plans to start paying its athletes for doing well in the classroom. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Minnesota...

The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KROC News

Minnesota One of Highest-Paying States for These 4 Jobs

If you're looking for a new job, Minnesota is among the highest-paying states when it comes to these four professions. If you were one of the Minnesotans who told their boss to take this job and shove it during the Great Resignation the past two years, you might be looking for a new job. And, according to a new survey by data site, Stacker, if you get one of the following jobs, you'll be making more here in Minnesota than in most other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

