Rodissa Solomon

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Saturday was day one of the Hogeye Marathon. Hundreds of participants ran 13.1 or 26.2 miles through Springdale and even part of Fayetteville. "Having everybody around you, just the comradery, it kind of motivates you and you just want to stick with people, and you get to meet new people," said Garrett Whitsell from Harrison, Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO