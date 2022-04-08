ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

Rodissa Solomon

scttx.com
 3 days ago

Funeral service is 1pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1st Assembly of God in Timpson, Texas....

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
fcfreepress

Beau Samuel White obituary 2022~2022

Baby Beau Samuel White left this world too soon on Friday, March 25, 2022, after only one day with his family. He was born March 25, 2022, in his home while surrounded by so much love. Beau was a very strong baby who regularly reminded his mother of his strength...
OBITUARIES
KHBS

Day one of Hogeye Marathon in the books in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Saturday was day one of the Hogeye Marathon. Hundreds of participants ran 13.1 or 26.2 miles through Springdale and even part of Fayetteville. "Having everybody around you, just the comradery, it kind of motivates you and you just want to stick with people, and you get to meet new people," said Garrett Whitsell from Harrison, Arkansas.
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy