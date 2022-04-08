Rodissa Solomon

Baby Beau Samuel White left this world too soon on Friday, March 25, 2022, after only one day with his family. He was born March 25, 2022, in his home while surrounded by so much love. Beau was a very strong baby who regularly reminded his mother of his strength...
Leading all but the opening lap on Saturday night at Abilene Speedway, Dalton Stevens topped the Dale Parson Memorial with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating. Stevens’ second career victory with the wingless tour, Saturday’s triumph was worth $4,000 and made him the sixth winner in...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Saturday was day one of the Hogeye Marathon. Hundreds of participants ran 13.1 or 26.2 miles through Springdale and even part of Fayetteville. "Having everybody around you, just the comradery, it kind of motivates you and you just want to stick with people, and you get to meet new people," said Garrett Whitsell from Harrison, Arkansas.
Comments / 0