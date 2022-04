Curtis “Curt” Lee Plowman, age 84, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Altoona, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Curt was born on Thursday, November 4, 1937, in Altoona to the late Harry Lenard Plowman and Mary Emma (Delozier) Plowman. In addition to his parents, Curt is preceded...

