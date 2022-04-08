Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-1.73%

shed 1.73% to $355.88 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $345.11 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-2.11%

fell 2.11% to $3,089.21, Walt Disney Co. DIS, remained unchanged, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

+0.57%

rose 0.57% to $47.42. Trading volume (4.0 M) remained 3.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.