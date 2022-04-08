Microsoft Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-1.46%

slid 1.46% to $296.97 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. Microsoft Corp. closed $52.70 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.19%

fell 1.19% to $170.09, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-1.91%

fell 1.91% to $2,665.75, and SAP SE ADR

SAP,

-0.65%

fell 0.65% to $108.47. Trading volume (23.7 M) remained 10.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 34.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.