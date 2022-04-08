Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-0.28%

slipped 0.28% to $222.33 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-1.34%

falling 1.34% to 13,711.00. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $162.00 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-1.46%

fell 1.46% to $296.97, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-1.91%

fell 1.91% to $2,665.75, and Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-3.75%

fell 3.75% to $46.23.true Trading volume (18.2 M) remained 22.9 million below its 50-day average volume of 41.1 M.

