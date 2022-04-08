Varsity Softball travels to Lake City for Region Matchup

A strong start propelled the Odessa High softball team to an 11-6 victory against crosstown rival Permian in District 2-6A play Saturday at the Ratliff Softball Complex. Nivea Saenz led the Lady Bronchos with two home runs and seven RBIs. “I thought they had a lot of focus and energy...
RED SPRINGS — East Bladen scored eight goals in the first half and Maya McDonald tallied a double-hat-trick with six goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a 9-0 conference whitewash on the road in Red Springs. The visitors dominated the match from start to finish, outshooting the Lady...
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
Tiger Woods just wrapped up his first major golf tournament in more than a year, as he was able to get in four full rounds at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. While Woods was not in contention over the weekend, it was pretty awesome to see him out on the course, a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident.
Following is a roundup of area prep baseball action. Make that 10 wins in a row for the Caney Valley Trojans. Caney Valley (10-3) opened Thursday’s conference tournament at Oklahoma Union by shutting out the host OUHS Cougars, 4-0. In their nightcap, the Trojans knocked off the Nowata Ironmen,...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s golf team will close out the regular season when the Miners compete at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic hosted by Rice, Houston and Sam Houston State at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club (par 72 – 6,756 yards) in Montgomery, Texas, on April 11-12. The 54-hole tournament […]
The North Allegheny boys volleyball team has begun its journey toward contending for a fourth straight PIAA title. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 by the Western PA volleyball coaches association, opened the season by winning their host invitational, going 6-0 in pool play before defeating Penn-Trafford, Manheim Central, Ambridge, Seton LaSalle and Montour en route to the championship.
The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
Comments / 0