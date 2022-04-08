ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.19%

slid 1.19% to $170.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-1.34%

falling 1.34% to 13,711.00. Apple Inc. closed $12.85 below its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company reached on January 4th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-1.46%

fell 1.46% to $296.97, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-1.91%

fell 1.91% to $2,665.75, and International Business Machines Corp.

IBM,

-0.64%

fell 0.64% to $127.73. Trading volume (75.6 M) remained 16.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 92.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

