Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-2.11%

slid 2.11% to $3,089.21 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $683.87 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as eBay Inc.

EBAY,

+1.20%

rose 1.20% to $55.03, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-1.91%

fell 1.91% to $2,665.75, and Walmart Inc.

WMT,

+0.56%

rose 0.56% to $157.41. Trading volume (2.3 M) remained 1.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.9 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

