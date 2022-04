Controversial rapper 6ix9ine is struggling financially and cannot make sufficient money from his music, he has claimed.The New York rapper is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by the victims of a 2018 robbery that he was allegedly present at.Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier were robbed in New York at gunpoint in April 2018 by members of a notorious gang that 6ix9ine was formerly affiliated with, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.He and the crew apparently mistook the two men for members of Rap-a-Lot Records, with whom 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – was feuding at the time.6ix9ine,...

