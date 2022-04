KITTERY, Maine — Town and state officials have discovered some residents’ well water systems are showing elevated levels of per and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), while others are showing higher levels of arsenic. Routine PFAS testing of test wells near the Kittery Resource Recovery Facility, known as the town dump or transfer station, by the state Department of Environmental Protection showed elevated contaminant levels in three of the wells on the property’s northern end. PFAS is a contaminant of...

KITTERY, ME ・ 23 DAYS AGO