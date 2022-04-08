ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

+0.71%

inched 0.71% higher to $39.67 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. The stock's rise snapped a nine-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $10.44 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

+1.83%

rose 1.83% to $133.49, Citigroup Inc.

C,

+1.70%

rose 1.70% to $50.88, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

+2.07%

rose 2.07% to $48.73. Trading volume (40.8 M) remained 13.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 53.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia's ability to repay foreign debt, signaling rising prospects that Moscow will soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century. S&P Global Ratings issued the downgrade to "selective default" late...
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. BAC, +0.73% rose 2.16% to $41.20 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.82%. rising 0.00% to 32,945.24 and the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +2.14%. falling 0.74% to 4,173.11....
Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul'08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
Citigroup's stock set to produce 'bullish engulfing' pattern at a time of 'bullish technical divergence'

Citigroup Inc.'s stock C, +1.70% rose 2.0% in afternoon trading, reversing an intraday loss of as much as 0.4%, putting it on track to produce a "bullish engulfing" candlestick chart pattern that many technicians believe precedes a trend reversal. On Thursday, the stock had opened at $50.56 then closed at a 17-month low of $50.03. On Friday, the stock opened at $49.84 then rallied to trade recently at $51.05, to completely engulf the previous session's open-close range. When this pattern appears at the low of a significant downtrend, many believes it suggests bulls have taken control. This comes at a time of bullish technical divergence, as lows in the Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator, over the past month have risen from 24.30 on March 8 to 24.92 on Thursday even as the stock's price lows have decreased from $54.87 on March 8 to $50.03 on Thursday, another sign that momentum may be swinging to the bulls. The stock has dropped 15.5% year to date, while the S&P 500.
Societe Generale reaches deal to exit Russia and sell Rosbank stake

Societe Generale SA said Monday that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine. The French bank said it would divest its entire stake in Rosbank, one of Russia's largest foreign-owned lenders, and its Russian...
US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday's inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
Netflix Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -0.50% inched 0.33% higher to $375.71 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.51%. rising 1.43% to 4,520.16 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.44%. rising 1.02% to 34,707.94. Netflix...
What's on Bank of America's List of Alternative Energy Stocks?

The spike in oil prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to calls on the U.S. to accelerate its shift to alternative energy. So it may be a good time to consider investing in alternative energy companies. Bank of America analysts, led by strategist Stephen Suttmeier, listed...
