Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

+0.71%

inched 0.71% higher to $39.67 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. The stock's rise snapped a nine-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $10.44 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

+1.83%

rose 1.83% to $133.49, Citigroup Inc.

C,

+1.70%

rose 1.70% to $50.88, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

+2.07%

rose 2.07% to $48.73. Trading volume (40.8 M) remained 13.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 53.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.