Sugar Land City Council approved a $49,000 donation to the The Sugar Land Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association at their March 15 meeting. The Sugar Land Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association formed in 2008 specifically to support the Sugar Land Fire Department. In 2021, the association hosted the inaugural Firefighter’s Ball on Sept. 11 with the intention for proceeds to support Sugar Land firefighters. During the city council meeting, Battalion Chief Cindy King presented the council with the recommendation to accept a donation of $49,948.88 from the alumni association to the Sugar Land Fire-EMS department. During the same meeting, City Council approved a budget amendment of the same amount for the purchase of various equipment.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO