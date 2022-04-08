ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-1.91%

slid 1.91% to $2,665.75 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.40%

rising 0.40% to 34,721.12 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.27%

falling 0.27% to 4,488.28. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $365.18 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company reached on February 2nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.19%

fell 1.19% to $170.09, Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-1.46%

fell 1.46% to $296.97, and Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-0.28%

fell 0.28% to $222.33. Trading volume (1.2 M) remained 660,370 below its 50-day average volume of 1.9 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

