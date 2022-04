DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday was the unofficial start of spring, 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies. This was a big return to baseball after an off-season contract dispute between the players and the league sent the season into jeopardy. After the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season, fans were excited to The post 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies appeared first on KRDO.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO