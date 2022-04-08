ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Public Schools to host career fair

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CP3R5_0f3lqtri00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) announced a career fair will be held on Saturday April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Employability Career Fair to be held at USM

The career fair will be held at 301 Mamie Street in Hattiesburg.

Leaders are looking for candidates to fill the following positions:

  • Certified Teachers
  • Teacher Assistants
  • Custodians
  • Child Nutrition Assistants
  • Maintenance
