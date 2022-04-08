Hattiesburg Public Schools to host career fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) announced a career fair will be held on Saturday April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The career fair will be held at 301 Mamie Street in Hattiesburg.

Leaders are looking for candidates to fill the following positions:

Certified Teachers

Teacher Assistants

Custodians

Child Nutrition Assistants

Maintenance

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.