Hattiesburg Public Schools to host career fair
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) announced a career fair will be held on Saturday April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Employability Career Fair to be held at USM
The career fair will be held at 301 Mamie Street in Hattiesburg.
Leaders are looking for candidates to fill the following positions:
- Certified Teachers
- Teacher Assistants
- Custodians
- Child Nutrition Assistants
- Maintenance
