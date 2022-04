LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington restaurants are seeing a boost in business with the return of races at Keeneland, Thursday Night Live, and more. But they’ll need the workforce to support that surge and some restaurant owners said House Bill 252 could offer them more opportunities to add valuable members to their teams. It lowers the age for workers serving alcohol to 18.

