Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in wind prone areas. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...For the first Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the second Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Blowing dust will produce low visibilities, especially along Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
