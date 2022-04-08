ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Colleton, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Effingham County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 648 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 01:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Brevard County through 415 PM EDT At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haulover Canal, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oak Hill, Haulover Canal, Mims, Scottsmoor and Klondike Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in wind prone areas. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...For the first Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the second Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Blowing dust will produce low visibilities, especially along Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY ALONG THE SAVANNAH RIVER IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Increased discharges at Lake Thurmond will produce high flows along the Savannah River downstream through the Augusta and North Augusta areas. The river will continue to rise through Tuesday and is expected to crest between 115.0 feet and 116.0 feet by midweek. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following counties, in east central Georgia, Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken. Specific areas of interest are along the 5th Street Marina, Rivernorth Drive and Altamaha Drive, the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam Park. The high flows will also affect boat launch areas along the river. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance and minor flooding along low lying areas of the Savannah River along Richmond and Aiken Counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall last week caused the lake level at Lake Thurmond to rise above normal levels for early April. The increased discharges from the dam will produce higher than normal flows downstream along the Savannah River. - The Flood Advisory for the Savannah River may need to be extended beyond Wednesday at 5 pm due to upstream reservoir releases. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Augusta, Augusta, New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park, Beech Island, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, Springfield Village Park and Riverside Village at Hammond`s Ferry. - This includes the following highways Interstate 520 in Georgia near mile marker 15. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property. If you must drive, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Strong southwest winds shifting to the northwest during the late morning or early afternoon. Expect sustained winds ranging anywhere from 30 to 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. This includes Interstate 70 from Flagler to Kanorado. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70 and Highway 385. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest or west southwest winds will abruptly shift to the northwest during the late morning or early afternoon.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations in the Sierra Nevada of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Southeastern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles north of Spiro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Alma... Barling Muldrow... Roland Lavaca... Spiro Arkoma... Mulberry Dyer... Moffett Fort Smith Regional Airport... Kibler Central City... Concord Shibley... Scullyville Braden... Mill Creek This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 3 and 18. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 319 and 325. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 near mile marker 22. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

