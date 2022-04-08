Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY ALONG THE SAVANNAH RIVER IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Increased discharges at Lake Thurmond will produce high flows along the Savannah River downstream through the Augusta and North Augusta areas. The river will continue to rise through Tuesday and is expected to crest between 115.0 feet and 116.0 feet by midweek. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following counties, in east central Georgia, Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken. Specific areas of interest are along the 5th Street Marina, Rivernorth Drive and Altamaha Drive, the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam Park. The high flows will also affect boat launch areas along the river. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance and minor flooding along low lying areas of the Savannah River along Richmond and Aiken Counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall last week caused the lake level at Lake Thurmond to rise above normal levels for early April. The increased discharges from the dam will produce higher than normal flows downstream along the Savannah River. - The Flood Advisory for the Savannah River may need to be extended beyond Wednesday at 5 pm due to upstream reservoir releases. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Augusta, Augusta, New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park, Beech Island, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, Springfield Village Park and Riverside Village at Hammond`s Ferry. - This includes the following highways Interstate 520 in Georgia near mile marker 15. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO