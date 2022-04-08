ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Damaging winds, accumulating snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will continue to increase over the next several hours, with damaging winds expected to occur later this evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph will be common for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be likely for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 65 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see heavy snow at times with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide through Tuesday. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch or two in most locations.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains and Chiricahua Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Blowing dust will produce low visibilities, especially along Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Drifting Snow Over Interior Summits Northeast winds gusting to 25 mph along with drifting snow will continue this evening over Elliot and Dalton Highway Summits north and west of Livengood. Winds will decrease late tonight, and conditions should improve by Saturday morning. Winds are expected to increase again over Elliot, Dalton and Steese Highway Summits Sunday night and Monday. For the latest weather forecast go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks and for the latest road conditions go to 511.alaska.gov
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

