ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 01:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet and high rip current risk. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...For the entire county warning area. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula Inland counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilites within short distances.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Inland Harris; Montgomery; San Jacinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southeastern San Jacinto, western Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cleveland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Shepherd, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Hardin, Plum Grove, Kenefick, North Cleveland, Dayton Lakes, Tarkington Prairie, Moss Hill, Romayor and Rye. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aiken FLOOD ADVISORY ALONG THE SAVANNAH RIVER IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Increased discharges at Lake Thurmond will produce high flows along the Savannah River downstream through the Augusta and North Augusta areas. The river will continue to rise through Tuesday and is expected to crest between 115.0 feet and 116.0 feet by midweek. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following counties, in east central Georgia, Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken. Specific areas of interest are along the 5th Street Marina, Rivernorth Drive and Altamaha Drive, the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam Park. The high flows will also affect boat launch areas along the river. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance and minor flooding along low lying areas of the Savannah River along Richmond and Aiken Counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Heavy rainfall last week caused the lake level at Lake Thurmond to rise above normal levels for early April. The increased discharges from the dam will produce higher than normal flows downstream along the Savannah River. - The Flood Advisory for the Savannah River may need to be extended beyond Wednesday at 5 pm due to upstream reservoir releases. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Augusta, Augusta, New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park, Beech Island, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, Springfield Village Park and Riverside Village at Hammond`s Ferry. - This includes the following highways Interstate 520 in Georgia near mile marker 15. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for downed trees and powerlines on roadways. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages are expected. Some roads may be blocked by downed trees and powerlines due to the weight of the snow.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Carbon County including Rawlins, Baggs, and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Isolated gusts over 50 mph across higher terrain. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property. If you must drive, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Strong southwest winds shifting to the northwest during the late morning or early afternoon. Expect sustained winds ranging anywhere from 30 to 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. This includes Interstate 70 from Flagler to Kanorado. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70 and Highway 385. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest or west southwest winds will abruptly shift to the northwest during the late morning or early afternoon.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, especially across southern and western Uinta County. Expect 1 to 3 inches east of Leroy and Fort Bridger. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible and may reduce visibility.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains and Chiricahua Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Blowing dust will produce low visibilities, especially along Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy