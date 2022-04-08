Providence House expanding to the East Side

On Buckeye Road on Cleveland’s East Side, Providence House is expanding with a second location—stating the need for crisis care is skyrocketing.

Community leaders, lawmakers, senators and more gathering to break ground on a new Providence House at a century-old historic building.

If you go down Buckeye Road, you'll see a building that will hold offices and a family resiliency center. But behind it, you'll spot construction in the back where the nursery will house children with 20 beds. The nonprofit estimates they'll give more than 200 children a place to sleep per year.

According to the Providence House, 400 kids were waitlisted last year and 500 more kids could go underserved this year. So, building a second location on Cleveland’s east side was a clear need.

“In the last five years, we've seen over a 200% increase in the need for our services for crisis and nursery care. Also, 70% of the children who are waitlisted are from the near east side communities,” said Natalie Leek, the president and CEO of Providence House.

The building of the second location, will also increase the non-profit's ability to ensure assistance for every family and child in crisis across the area.

“We're also trying to make sure that every child has a future, that they have opportunities. whatever happens in their life, and it's such a young age, obviously, it's not their fault,” said State Senator Matt Dolan.

It will also be adding to the bigger picture which is investing and improving the Buckeye area.

“This is huge for this area, not only is he going to have the social services that we need because more than 65% of this area is headed up by single black female households, but it also brings jobs and vibrancy to our neighborhood,” said Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin.

Construction is underway, and the goal is to have Providence House on the East Side up and running by spring 2023. For more information, CLICK HERE .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.