ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Williamsville man admits to possessing child pornography

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wA0V6_0f3lq68i00

A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography following an FBI investigation.

On Friday, 61-year-old Christopher Robbins entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court. The charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Robbins could also be fined up to $250,000.

According to prosecutors, Robbins was identified through an investigation in January 2020 as a member of a group on Kik in which members exchanged child pornography. In July of that year, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Robbins' home and seized "several electronic items that contained child pornography."

Robbins will be sentenced in August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Robbins
CBS Denver

Shane Hammond Found Guilty Of Kidnapping 12-Year-Old Girl In Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Broomfield County found 29-year-old Shane Hammond guilty of second degree kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in 2019. Prosecutors say Hammond pushed the girl inside of his truck as she walked home from school. (credit: Broomfield Police Department) Even though Hammond was able to drive away, the girl escaped and ran home. (credit: Broomfield Police Department) “The girl recalled yelling ‘momma’ as she attempted to escape the kidnapping,” the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported on Monday. Hammond was arrested months later with the help of surveillance video. He’s now being held without bond until his sentencing on June 3.
BROOMFIELD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Fbi Investigation#Fbi#District Court#Kik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy