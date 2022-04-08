Williamsville man admits to possessing child pornography

A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography following an FBI investigation.

On Friday, 61-year-old Christopher Robbins entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court. The charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Robbins could also be fined up to $250,000.

According to prosecutors, Robbins was identified through an investigation in January 2020 as a member of a group on Kik in which members exchanged child pornography. In July of that year, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Robbins' home and seized "several electronic items that contained child pornography."

Robbins will be sentenced in August.