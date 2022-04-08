ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

Spotlight on Business 2022: Spinney Group aims to update aesthetics, slash energy costs

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gop69_0f3lq0qM00

DELMAR — Adams Station Apartments, the community that launched The Spinney Group more than 30 years ago, is undergoing a robust capital improvement project the property management group says will update aesthetics and punch a hole in residents’ energy bills.

Designed to make residents feel at home in a special place, apartments at Adams Station feature extra touches such as breakfast nooks, window seats, vaulted ceilings, private patios and balconies. The property management group is now focusing on a comprehensive multi-year plan to update units as they turnover between residents. Renovations include kitchen upgrades with new cabinets and stainless-steel Energy Star appliances, new flooring, new bathroom vanities, new doors, and new fixtures throughout the units.

“It’s a complete transformation of the interior of the units,” said Spinney Group COO Jason Raynor, adding that it goes beyond commonplace upkeep. “In a prior turnover, we would paint, replace carpeting. Most of them, the cabinets were in good shape. In 30 years, aesthetics have changed and we are giving the community a fresh look”

Raynor said upgrades include updating each building’s exterior to make each unit more energy efficient. “Construction methodologies have greatly changed since the late 80s,” he said. “As part of our Adams Station CARES Initiative, we are removing the siding off all buildings, rewrapping them, installing new siding, new Pella windows, decks, and exterior doors. We are greatly improving the building envelope, which will be a direct saving to residents when they see their National Grid bills.”

The initiative, which stands for “Community Action for Renewability and Environmental Stability,” will go beyond the property’s encouraged best practices by converting the entire property to all-electric HVAC systems through National Grid’s Clean Heat program, utilizing programmable thermostats, converting lighting to LED bulbs and promoting the use of the property’s 22 EV charging ports.

The Clubhouse, which was extensively remodeled in 2019, remains the epicenter of neighborhood activity that allows for organizations such as the Girl Scouts and Toastmasters to congregate.

During the pandemic, residents also took advantage of outdoor amenities, including the complex’s two tennis courts. Raynor said management plans to install lighting above the courts to promote more playtime.

More than 30 years later, Raynor said the Adams Station continues to boast an exceptional occupancy rate. The apartments offer a pet-friendly environment and cater to families with school-aged children, too.

The complex resides within the acclaimed Bethlehem Central School District. Eagle Elementary is a five-minute bike ride from home, as is the district’s high school. The middle school, for grades six through eight, is just ten minutes away on two wheels.

“Our slogan is, ‘A world apart, minutes away,’ and people really feel that way. You’re surrounded by trees here but, all of a sudden, you’re right in the heart of Delmar,” Raynor said, mentioning the walking trails recently installed on the property. “We want it to be a place that people would want to live.”

To learn more about Adams Station Apartments and to inquire about vacancies, visit adamstation.com or call 518-439-8857.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delmar, NY
Government
City
Delmar, NY
The Independent

Chancellor must help businesses with rising energy bills, groups say

Business groups have called on Rishi Sunak to step in with support to help them manage runaway energy costs as he prepares for Wednesday’s spring statement.Several business groups, representing both big and small firms, told MPs the Government is listening to their concerns – but there has been very little action so far.“We argue that, given the scale of the cost increases that businesses are facing, that it would be right for the Chancellor to step in and provide something analogous to that support that was provided to households,” said Paul Wilson, policy director at the Federation of Small Businesses.We’ve...
INDUSTRY
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Changing Patterns Psychotherapy

Everyone needs a little help every now and then. Today, we speak with Tex Ellis, with Annapolis-based Changing Patterns Psychotherapy. I had a list of potential topics to discuss when we sat down, but before I knew it, we were covering all sorts of other ground. I guess that is the job of a good psychotherapist. From his military background to trucking to therapy. Tex taps into his wealth of life experiences and combines it with the training received to help people manage the stresses and issues in their lives.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aesthetics#Property Management#The Spinney Group#Energy Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Sonoco raises Q1 adjusted EPS guidance to reflect strong price and cost recovery across businesses

Packaging company Sonoco Products co. SON, +7.26% raised its first-quarter guidance on Tuesday to reflect strong price and cost recovery across most of its businesses. The company said it expects per-share earnings of 80 cents to 90 cents, including after- tax restructuring charges and acquisition costs and other one-time items. Adjusted to remove those items, the company expects EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, well ahead of its previous guidance of $1.25 to $1.35. "Operating results also are benefitting from its January 26, 2022, acquisition of Ball Metalpack, as well as stronger than expected demand in both its Consumer Packaging segment and All Other group of businesses," the company said in a statement. Sonoco will report first-quarter earnings on April 21. Shares rose 3% remarket, but have fallen 7.6% in the last 12 months through Monday's close, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy