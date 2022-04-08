Spotlight on Business 2022: Spinney Group aims to update aesthetics, slash energy costs

DELMAR — Adams Station Apartments, the community that launched The Spinney Group more than 30 years ago, is undergoing a robust capital improvement project the property management group says will update aesthetics and punch a hole in residents’ energy bills.

Designed to make residents feel at home in a special place, apartments at Adams Station feature extra touches such as breakfast nooks, window seats, vaulted ceilings, private patios and balconies. The property management group is now focusing on a comprehensive multi-year plan to update units as they turnover between residents. Renovations include kitchen upgrades with new cabinets and stainless-steel Energy Star appliances, new flooring, new bathroom vanities, new doors, and new fixtures throughout the units.

“It’s a complete transformation of the interior of the units,” said Spinney Group COO Jason Raynor, adding that it goes beyond commonplace upkeep. “In a prior turnover, we would paint, replace carpeting. Most of them, the cabinets were in good shape. In 30 years, aesthetics have changed and we are giving the community a fresh look”

Raynor said upgrades include updating each building’s exterior to make each unit more energy efficient. “Construction methodologies have greatly changed since the late 80s,” he said. “As part of our Adams Station CARES Initiative, we are removing the siding off all buildings, rewrapping them, installing new siding, new Pella windows, decks, and exterior doors. We are greatly improving the building envelope, which will be a direct saving to residents when they see their National Grid bills.”

The initiative, which stands for “Community Action for Renewability and Environmental Stability,” will go beyond the property’s encouraged best practices by converting the entire property to all-electric HVAC systems through National Grid’s Clean Heat program, utilizing programmable thermostats, converting lighting to LED bulbs and promoting the use of the property’s 22 EV charging ports.

The Clubhouse, which was extensively remodeled in 2019, remains the epicenter of neighborhood activity that allows for organizations such as the Girl Scouts and Toastmasters to congregate.

During the pandemic, residents also took advantage of outdoor amenities, including the complex’s two tennis courts. Raynor said management plans to install lighting above the courts to promote more playtime.

More than 30 years later, Raynor said the Adams Station continues to boast an exceptional occupancy rate. The apartments offer a pet-friendly environment and cater to families with school-aged children, too.

The complex resides within the acclaimed Bethlehem Central School District. Eagle Elementary is a five-minute bike ride from home, as is the district’s high school. The middle school, for grades six through eight, is just ten minutes away on two wheels.

“Our slogan is, ‘A world apart, minutes away,’ and people really feel that way. You’re surrounded by trees here but, all of a sudden, you’re right in the heart of Delmar,” Raynor said, mentioning the walking trails recently installed on the property. “We want it to be a place that people would want to live.”

To learn more about Adams Station Apartments and to inquire about vacancies, visit adamstation.com or call 518-439-8857.