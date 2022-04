Here are just a few pets available for adoption right now at the Cherryland Humane Society. I may be a strong and heavy dude who will be your best friend long term, but I am also a big softy! My outgoing and playful personality will bring so much joy to anyone who meets me. I am going through a training program to perfect my manners. My handler says I am an angel while attending class, and I can’t wait to show off my smarts! I would be best in a home with no small children or cats.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO