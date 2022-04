How much do we love our Target? I could get lost in their makeup section for days! Seriously, there is a certain kind of joy that comes with seeing the red bullseye staring back at me. Often there is a Starbucks inside and the Target carts have a built-in cup holder which is all I need in my life on a Saturday afternoon. We’ve been waiting for this new location and now it is officially underway! Yes, sometime in 2022 we will be getting a shiny new bullseye in Monmouth County.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO