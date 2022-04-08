ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Tech ‘Moves’: Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Peacock Stack Their Executive Teams

By Decerry Donato
Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent.

Loaded, a gaming-focused talent and marketing agency, promoted Josh Swartz to chief executive officer. It also hired former FaZe Clan executive Jeff Pabst as chief operating officer and Riot Games alum Bridget Davidson as president of talent.

Digital customer experience solutions company Alorica promoted Greg Haller to chief executive officer.

Global ecommerce software platform Assembly appointed Rahul Choraria as chief operating officer and Monica Kim as chief human resources officer.

Biopharmaceutical company ARS Pharmaceuticals hired Eric Karas as chief commercial officer and Kathleen Scott as chief financial officer.

Peacock tapped former Netflix executive Shannon Willett as chief marketing officer and former Hulu executive Brian Henderson as executive vice president of programming.

The Walt Disney Company named former Instagram communications chief Kristina Schake as executive vice president of global communications.

Medical apparel brand Jaanuu hired former Nike creative director Damion Triplett as executive creative director.

Boingo Wireless, a cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity provider, hired Rebecca Gray as senior vice president and general manager, military.

Greg Maddison joined FCTI, an ATM solutions provider, as senior risk manager.

