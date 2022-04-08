ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hola Metaverso Wants To Bring the Latino Community Into Web3

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158IEu_0f3loLnQ00

01:16 PM | April 08, 2022

To many outsiders, the Web3 community can feel like a bunch of crypto bros in Patagonia jackets. At least that’s what Tameron McGurren-Leal thought before he signed on as business development manager for Hola Metaverso, a new project that aims to educate the Latino community about today's rapidly emerging digital realms.

Hola Metaverso's mission is to educate the Latino community by hosting in-person and online educational events that put in layman’s terms what exactly is going on with the metaverse, as well as blockchain-related technologies like crypto, NFTs, DeFi, DAOs—and all the seemingly endless linguistic jargon that comes with it.

The 23-year-old McGurren-Leal got involved with Hola Metaverso not long after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance and real estate. While perusing through his social media feeds, he stumbled upon a Twitter Spaces where he connected with Oszie Tarula, a digital media consultant who is the mastermind behind Hola Metaverso.

“Twitter is a cesspool of really cool people,” McGurren-Leal said. “They've kind of pivoted from a meme place to actually community building.”

While McGurren-Leal resides in Iowa, he has L.A. roots through his father, who was born and raised in East Los Angeles. He poured himself into the L.A. startup scene after listening to podcasts like investor Jason Calacanis' "This Week in Startups" and following Twitter accounts like Alexis Ohanian, Meagan Loyst and Gen Z VCs. “I wanted to be more engulfed into the L.A. tech scene and L.A. Latino scene,” he said.

The idea for Hola Metaverso became reality in December 2021, when Tarula gathered friends and acquaintances—all of whom identify as Latino and live in L.A. or neighboring cities—to start the project, with each person assigned a role. According to the 2020 Census, Latinos make up nearly 49% of Los Angeles County's roughly 10 million residents—yet much of the community is left out of the conversation around emerging Web3 applications, in line with the overwhelmingly white composition of the tech and startup worlds.

“There's a big push from Latino communities and typically forgotten communities to want to be a part of Web3,” McGurren-Leal told dot.LA.

The Hola Metaverso team are now planning an inaugural one-day tech conference ton April 30 at the Avenida Productions studio in Historic Filipinotown. The event will be live-streamed for anyone that can’t attend in person, with details posted on the conference's website.

Panelists will include Web3 Familia founder Orlando Gomez, intellectual property attorney Eliana Torres from Web3Lawyers, ThinkNow co-founder Mario X. Carrasco, Blockasset’s Pablo Segarra and filmmaker Fanny Grande.

Aside from sponsorships that are still being finalized, the project will be funded by the event's ticket prices ($150 per person). That includes access to experts in Web3, live entertainment, food and networking. Registration is open until all 200 tickets are sold out.

By creating an event with a Latino focus, McGurren-Leal says Hola Metaverso is hoping to tap into the cultural sense of compañerismo. “We are a very inclusive group,” he noted, “and we’re really trying to make sure it's an inclusive environment.”

From Your Site Articles

  • Metaverse Comes to Santa Monica With FlickPlay - dot.LA ›
  • NFT LA Conference's Opening Night Aims to 'Demystify Crypto' - dot ... ›
  • Los Angeles' Guide to the Metaverse - dot.LA ›

diversity in tech metaverse web3

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

08:28 AM | January 04, 2021

Despite — or in many cases because of — the raging pandemic, 2020 was a great year for many tech startups. It turned out to be an ideal time to be in the video game business, developing a streaming ecommerce platform for Gen Z, or helping restaurants with their online ordering.

But which companies in Southern California had the best year? That is highly subjective of course. But in an attempt to highlight who's hot, we asked dozens of the region's top VCs to weigh in.

We wanted to know what companies they wish they would have invested in if they could go back and do it all over again.

Ben Bergman is the newsroom's senior finance reporter. Previously he was a senior business reporter and host at KPCC, a senior producer at Gimlet Media, a producer at NPR's Morning Edition, and produced two investigative documentaries for KCET. He has been a frequent on-air contributor to business coverage on NPR and Marketplace and has written for The New York Times and Columbia Journalism Review. Ben was a 2017-2018 Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economic and Business Journalism at Columbia Business School. In his free time, he enjoys skiing, playing poker, and cheering on The Seattle Seahawks.

https://twitter.com/thebenbergman

ben@dot.la

Can WeHo-Based Wheels Get More Underserved Angelenos to Ride E-Bikes?

08:00 AM | March 18, 2022

When Los Angeles launched its micromobility pilot in 2019, it had big dreams for improving transportation equity for all Angelenos.

Three years later, less than 3,000 people make use of micromobility programs aimed at helping poorer sections of the city, despite stringent requirements on companies to provide these options and programs to help raise awareness. At issue, experts said, is a patchwork of rules and regulations between municipalities that can be a logistical headache for riders, infrastructure that doesn’t offer much protection for scooter and bike riders in these areas and a public outreach campaign that has failed to gain traction.

Maylin Tu is a freelance writer who lives in L.A. She writes about scooters, bikes and micro-mobility. Find her hovering by the cheese at your next local tech mixer.

Comments / 1

Related
Vail Daily

‘Vail Valley Latino’ to elevate voices of Latino community

The producers of ”Vail Valley Live“ have launched a new Spanish promgram titled “Vail Valley Latino.” The new program is designed to connect the local Latino/Hispanic community with the purpose of entertaining, communicating, promoting events, programs, and businesses, and integrating the community. The first show aired...
VAIL, CO
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

Oreo continues its LGBTQ+ allyship despite the culture war against ‘woke’ companies

The latest piece of work from award-winning filmmaker Alice Wu (The Half Of It, Saving Face) is a short film about coming out. We meet a young man who appears to be stumbling through his coming-out process to his parents. But there’s a twist that extends this story from the traditional coming-out story to illustrate a larger point about the process, the struggle, and the challenges that don’t end after that first conversation. It’s also an Oreo ad.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
makeuseof.com

6 Ways Social Media Is Beneficial for Businesses

Social media has become an integral part of daily life for most people. Some use it as a job, others as an escape, but social platforms aren't only for individuals. They're for businesses, too. Whether you're a part of a small business or a large company, having an online presence...
SMALL BUSINESS
dot.LA

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Sly Lee, Isaac Castro and Mauricio Teran have spent the last seven years building a machine that can fuse the virtual world with the real one. Long before the “metaverse” became a buzzword, the co-founders of Marina del Rey-based Emerge envisioned a future when people could touch what’s behind their electronic screens. Friends would high-five while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Artists might mold digital clay with their bare hands. Loved ones could hug or grasp each other's shoulders from miles away to express themselves—without words or emojis.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Poll: Latinos are highly accepting of members of LGBTQ community

Latinos say they are accepting of members of the LGBTQ community, and many support someone’s right to choose the gender they identify with, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. Why it matters: The percentage of Latinos who identify as LGBTQ has more than...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Calacanis
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Sahan Journal

Confronting Alzheimer’s, Latino caregivers in Minnesota balance community traditions and modern pressures.

This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Last year, Carlos Cachima and his sisters Lisbeth and Mari Carmen began noticing that their 81-year-old father was forgetting how to do everyday tasks he once did easily, like heating a cup of coffee.
MINNESOTA STATE
dot.LA

Meet the Reality Studio Betting Big on NFT TV

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. The production company behind reality TV hits like “The Real World” is now entering the brave new world of NFTs. Glendale-based Bunim/Murray Productions is teaming with tech startup Virtual...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hackernoon.com

Bringing Web3 to Life: An Exclusive Interview With DCENTRAL Founder Justin Wu

Web3 and the vision of the new version of the internet is creating waves of excitement in the world of tech today. But how close are we to actually achieving this future and is the excitement worth it? To discuss this, we have with us today Justin Wu the founder of the web3 community DCENTRAL who paints a picture of what web3 has in store for us.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#Seahawks#Racism
dot.LA

California Bill Would Let Parents Sue TikTok, Snap for Kids’ Social Media Addictions

California parents would be able to sue social media giants like TikTok and Snap for addicting their children to online apps under a new bill proposed by state lawmakers. The legislation, called the Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act, would hold social media companies accountable even if they did not deliberately make their platforms addictive. The proposed law would leave them open to lawsuits and civil penalties if they “knew or should have known” that their platform is addictive and harmful to children, according to the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dot.LA

Unlock Venture Partners Puts Its Portfolio in the Metaverse

A Los Angeles- and Seattle-based investment firm may be the first to put its own portfolio page in the metaverse. “As far as we know it’s never been done,” Unlock Venture Partners co-founder Sanjay Reddy told dot.LA. Created by Pixelcanvas, an L.A. startup backed by the investment firm,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Skiing
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Venture funding on the whole may be pulling back from 2021’s stratospheric highs, but Web3 startups in particular are still gaining momentum these days. The nebulous sector—which includes everything from NFT-laden video games to decentralized finance platforms—exploded last year and has only accelerated its pace of funding during the first two months of 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Meta Reportedly Paid Consulting Firm to Target TikTok

Meta has reportedly enlisted a major Republican consulting firm to ramp up public pressure on rival social media giant TikTok. According to a new report by the Washington Post on Wednesday, the Facebook parent company has paid the consulting firm, Targeted Victory, to launch a national campaign that includes placing op-eds in regional news outlets and pushing for unfavorable news coverage of TikTok. Much of the content promoted by Targeted Victory has looked to highlight criticisms about how the Culver City-based video-sharing app allegedly endangers children.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dot.LA

Santa Barbara Cybersecurity Startups Are Having a Moment

Two cybersecurity startups that call Santa Barbara home have announced sizable Series B funding rounds. Theta Lake, which makes security software for companies that use Zoom, Slack and similar tools to communicate, unveiled a $50 million Series B led by Boston-based Battery Ventures on Tuesday. Other noteworthy names—including Silicon Valley-based Lightspeed Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Zoom and Cisco Investments—also chipped in on the round, which takes Theta Lake’s total funding raised to $70 million.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WGNtv.com

Bringing iconic Chicago restaurants to your community

Restaurant group One Off Hospitality is behind some of the most beloved restaurants in our city, that have garnered nine James Beard Awards. We’re catching up with partner Donnie Madia to find out what’s new including an exciting new partnership that will bring their food from faves — avec, The Publican and Big Star out to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy