Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs man accused of human trafficking a minor

By City News Service
 3 days ago
A Desert Hot Springs accused of human trafficking and giving fentanyl to a minor, among other crimes, was arrested and remained jailed today on $1 million bail.

The man, identified as a 31-year-old, was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Upland Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the investigation began in Cabazon and resulted in the suspect being booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for a spate of suspected crimes, including human trafficking of a minor, lewd acts on a minor, inducing a minor to consume narcotics, production of child pornography and child abuse.

He has not been charged by the District Attorney's office at this time. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to contact Investigator Aron Wolfe of the sheriff's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force at 760-836-1600 or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #R220270002.

One killed in Desert Hot Springs car crash, N. Indian Canyon Dr. closed at Mission Lakes Blvd.

Psychiatric exam requested for Desert Hot Springs woman charged with real estate fraud

Jury seated for trial of Palm Desert woman who allegedly attacked mom, sister

Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Varner Rd in Palm Desert

Gardena man pleads not guilty to 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman

I-10 interchange closed at Cook St. due to crash with sheriff’s motorcycle

