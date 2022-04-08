Desert Hot Springs man accused of human trafficking a minor

A Desert Hot Springs accused of human trafficking and giving fentanyl to a minor, among other crimes, was arrested and remained jailed today on $1 million bail.

The man, identified as a 31-year-old, was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Upland Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the investigation began in Cabazon and resulted in the suspect being booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for a spate of suspected crimes, including human trafficking of a minor, lewd acts on a minor, inducing a minor to consume narcotics, production of child pornography and child abuse.

He has not been charged by the District Attorney's office at this time. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to contact Investigator Aron Wolfe of the sheriff's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force at 760-836-1600 or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #R220270002.

