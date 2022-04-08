Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate pleads not guilty to federal charges

MACON — Two metro Atlanta residents have admitted guilt to their roles in distributing a large amount of methamphetamine in middle Georgia. Christian Jesus Pineda, 27, of Duluth, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 21. Co-defendant Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 26, of Cartersville, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Pineda’s distribution of methamphetamine on March 15. Both defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson presided over Pineda’s hearing, and U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III presided over Sanchez’s hearing. The defendants will be sentenced on June 7.
