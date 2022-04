The Aiken County Public School District is continuing to work on the upcoming budget for 2022-23 as the first of two hearings draws closer. The Aiken County Board of Education members heard a budget update during their meeting on Tuesday, March 22 from Tray Traxler, the chief officer of finance for ACPSD, told school board members about what is going on at the state level in regards to the budget.

AIKEN, SC ・ 15 DAYS AGO