ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Del 'In Transition' : On the phone with Christine Ohlman re: VersoFest in Wetport this w/e, and all things 'Hive'

wpkn.org
 3 days ago

Just after 8am : As Always, we welcome the Beehive Queen to the show, as there is never a shortage of content when we pool our heads...

archives.wpkn.org

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Warner Theatre presents Montgomery and Ohlman, Steve Earl concerts

TORRINGTON — The Warner Theater has tickets available now for the James Montgomery Band with Christine Ohlman April 30, and Steve Earle & The Dukes on June 16. The James Montgomery Band with Christine Ohlman will be joined by performances from the Sax Attack Horns and The Jam Factory. The April 30 concert begins at 8 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: All Irish weekend

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, the one day a year everyone is officially Irish. Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have lots of events that will help you celebrate all that is Irish this weekend. Allentown hosts the region's oldest Irish celebration with the Allentown St. Patrick's Parade. The parade,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Westport, CT
The Guardian

What a calamity! Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em turned a bit of trouble into comic bliss

Think Peckham market traders ducking and diving for a living. Neurotic hoteliers struggling to run a clapped-out guesthouse. As a rule, sitcoms are built around a distinctive premise or setting and then populated by a bunch of characters, on whose popularity success will depend. One might quibble with the wisdom of reviving these sitcoms, for the stage or any other medium, 40 years after the event – as I did when watching The Good Life at the Theatre Royal Bath a few months back. But at least it’s possible, because – even if you can’t duplicate a Richard Briers or a John Cleese – there’s a predicament there, an inherently amusing situation, on which to build.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy