Investigators for New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's finances are seeking documents from a second accounting firm that did work for the company, according to a document filed in a New York State court.On March 10, James' office requested that the Trump Organization provide written consent for the firm RSM US LLP "to disclose tax documents" to the attorney general. It is not clear what work RSM has done for the company, or for how long the firm counted the Trump Organization as a client.A spokesperson for RSM said in an email...

POTUS ・ 19 DAYS AGO