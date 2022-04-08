ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart offering new truck drivers starting pay as high as $110,000 a year

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is launching a new program with hopes to incentivize drivers to join its “private fleet.”. The retail corporation announced a new training program to give...

KTVZ

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices. DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, a debit card that’s designed for drivers. The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.
FreightWaves Ratings introduces first-ever truck driver pay guide

Have you ever wondered how much you could make as a truck driver? Or if you’re already a driver, have you wondered how much you could make driving for another company?. In our newly unveiled FreightWaves Ratings Driver Pay Guide, we have an answer for you. Representatives from nearly...
newsnet5

Female trucking group offers new beginnings to future truckers

For almost 30 years, Diane McNair-Smith has been on the road working as a truck driver. It's an unexpected career path that she says turned out to be the best decision of her life. "I had to do what I had to do, you know, to raise my three daughters....
