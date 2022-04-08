How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday, with all three U.S. indexes sweeping to big weekly gains, after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2018 to help tighten financial conditions and tackle high inflation. The Fed move was widely expected, helping to embolden bullishness on Wall Street. S&P 500.
The volatility index, also known as the VIX, essentially takes a reading of the stock market's blood pressure, measuring investors' fear. The VIX can spike when investor concerns are heightened by events like the raising of interest rates by the Federal Reserve or the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors can use the...
Bank of America strategists reportedly say that a shift in the macroeconomic landscape could be the catalyst that sends the crypto markets to higher prices. According to Reuters, analysts at the banking giant have sent a new note to clients warning that accelerating inflation and a slowing global economy could spread to US markets.
