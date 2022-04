Pemberton Square Boulevard, I believe I can say without fear of contradiction, is probably one of the busiest streets in Vicksburg. There are shopping centers with a big box grocery, a major retail outlet, small stores, a restaurant and fast-food stores all congregated in a rather tight area from the street’s intersection with Halls Ferry Road. Pretty much at any time of the day, you can travel from Halls Ferry Road to U.S. 61 South and find yourself in heavy traffic. When the city gets heavy rain, you may end up swimming to get to your destination.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO