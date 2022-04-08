ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Will Smith still be nominated for Oscars during his ban?

By Leonie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Will Smith has been banned by the Academy from the Oscars for the next 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at last month’s ceremony.

However, it has been revealed that Smith can still be nominated for the prestigious honour, but would not be able to pick up the award in person – or virtually – if he were to win another Oscar.

Smith, who won his first Oscar this year for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard , can still be nominated for future Academy Awards, reports The Washington Post .

His eligibilty has not been impacted by the ban and he will also be able to retain the award he won last month.

Smith resigned from the Academy on 1 April, five days after he slapped comedian Rock on stage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on 27 March.

Earlier today (8 April) the Academy board met to decide Smith’s fate.

In an open letter, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson revealed that Smith would be banned from attending the Oscars and other Academy events, in person as well as virtually, for 10 years.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” they wrote. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

