Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively.

Mudpaws Voom
2d ago

I a huge price for some bedding and the so called bamboo shirts they don't wash like the real bamboo shirts I already had, these things are more like a cheep cotton , I think a class action lawsuit should be put in place .

Nancy Frank Wanderski
1d ago

Lets stop demanding cheap prices made by cheap labor who make cheaply made commodities MADE IN CHINA and bring back our manufacturing. President Trump was starting to make that happen and all the media had to talk about was his sec escapades as a younger man that happened YEARS AGO. Lets vote for Trump or current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and MAKE AND then KEEP AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!! I say 4 more Trump and 8 years for DeSantis and GOD WILL BLESS AMERICA for years to come!!

Srd Drs
2d ago

This has been going on for years and you just caught on? Some are slow.

