White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (abdominal tightness) exits start

 3 days ago

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito departed his Opening Day start against the host Detroit Tigers after four innings on Friday due to left abdominal tightness.

The White Sox said during the contest that Giolito was being further evaluated.

The 27-year-old Giolito gave up just one hit in his scoreless 61-pitch effort. He struck out six and walked two.

It was the third consecutive Opening Day start for Giolito, an American League All-Star in 2019.

Left-hander Bennett Sousa replaced Giolito at the start of the fifth inning. Sousa retired all three batters he faced in his major league debut.

–Field Level Media

Seeking starting rotation depth, the White Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million deal in mid-March. The team surely never envisioned him getting the ball for the home opener, but Lance Lynn’s knee injury has forced White Sox to tap further into the depth chart. For his career,...
A tough ending followed a promising start to the South Siders’ season opener. The Chicago White Sox began the 2022 campaign 0-1 after losing a game in which they led the Detroit Tigers by a score of 3-0 after five innings. The White Sox opened the scoring in the...
The Chicago White Sox listed Danny Mendick as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mendick will play second base and bat ninth Sunday, while Josh Harrison slides to third base and Jake Burger rides pine. Mendick has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is...
The White Sox evened up the series with the Tigers on Saturday, behind a strong outing from Dylan Cease and some timely hitting. The bullpen also got back on track after giving away two leads on Fridayー once in the eighth inning, and again in the ninth. But it wasn’t all sunshine for the South Siders, and not just because the weather was overcast with temperatures hovering around 39 degrees. The team lost yet another player to injury, this time A.J. Pollock, who left the game with hamstring tightness after hitting a single.
