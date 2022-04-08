White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (abdominal tightness) exits start

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito departed his Opening Day start against the host Detroit Tigers after four innings on Friday due to left abdominal tightness.

The White Sox said during the contest that Giolito was being further evaluated.

The 27-year-old Giolito gave up just one hit in his scoreless 61-pitch effort. He struck out six and walked two.

It was the third consecutive Opening Day start for Giolito, an American League All-Star in 2019.

Left-hander Bennett Sousa replaced Giolito at the start of the fifth inning. Sousa retired all three batters he faced in his major league debut.

–Field Level Media

