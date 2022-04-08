ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Teen arrested for shooting at people; no injuries

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after firing a gunshot at a group of people.

Around 11:50 a.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to a home near South Kendall Street and Grove Street. They had received a report of a shot fired in the area from someone driving past.

Officers believe that the teenager had actually fired the shot at a group of people in front of a home in the area whom they were having a disagreement with, not the vehicle driving past.

It’s unclear how many people were outside the home at the time.

No one was injured.

Officers found a .38 caliber handgun at the home.

The teenager is being held at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

