ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

America Chavez Co-Creator Declines Marvel’s “Insult of an Offer” for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DbLs_0f3ll9KA00

When director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 5, audiences will meet America Chavez, the Marvel comic book character brought to life by young actor Xochitl Gomez. Ahead of its release, the fan-favorite hero’s addition has already received praise, with her inclusion seen as a win for representation, as she is the rare Latina superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . The film will also acknowledge the character is gay, as she is in the comics, according to sources.

For comic book writer Joe Casey , seeing Chavez soar to new heights is bittersweet. Casey is proud of his work on America Chavez and what she represents. Yet, like many comic book writers before him, Casey feels a tinge of regret watching his creation take off without him being meaningfully compensated for it. Casey has not received payment for America Chavez, outside of the page rates he got when working for Marvel as a writer, when he and artist Nick Dragotta introduced the character in 2011. (Casey rejected what he describes as a “pittance” of an offer ahead of her Multiverse of Madness appearance.)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Now, as Casey speaks out for the first time about his compensation, he is cautious not to sound aggrieved. The writer says he hopes going public will help other creators receive better terms when their work is turned into films, streaming series and action figures.

“The fact is Marvel owns America Chavez. That’s not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded,” Casey tells The Hollywood Reporter .

Marvel publishing declined to comment, noting it does not speak out on individual creator agreements. During his time at Marvel, Casey never signed any paperwork regarding the character, though he understood Marvel owned anything he created there.

Casey’s work at Marvel dates back to the late 1990s, with credits including titles starring the X-Men, The Hulk, Iron Man and the Avengers. He has since earned success as one of the creators of the popular Ben 10 animated franchise, which gave him firsthand knowledge of how even the smallest amount of profit participation can add up to significant sums for creators, thanks to merchandising and licensing deals. Members of his entertainment company, Man of Action, also negotiated with Marvel for the 2014 Disney animated film Big Hero 6 , and received more favorable terms, which, as Casey notes, shows Marvel can make these agreements sweeter for creators, should it choose.

Several years ago, when Casey learned Marvel intended to include America Chavez in the Doctor Strange sequel, he contacted the publisher to request paperwork that would also cover her previous appearances in animated TV episodes and video games.

Marvel publishing sent over a special character agreement for him to sign that included a cash offering. Casey ultimately declined to sign the special character agreement, and his lawyers expressed his dissatisfaction with the offer. Though Casey declined to say how much Marvel offered, the sums for other creator agreements is said to be in the $5,000 range, though a source on the Marvel side disputes that figure, saying they are generally higher. Marvel is not legally obligated to pay creators when their work is adapted; however, it is customary for them to invite creators to movie premieres and give them cash compensation for appearances.

To date, Casey has not received a counter offer, though the Marvel source notes that conversations are ongoing. The writer, however, feels the company is stonewalling him. He also is frustrated that there was no transparency as to how Marvel arrived at the offer number.

“Marvel has paid me nothing for America Chavez, not only for appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, but in numerous animated TV episodes, for the numerous action figures they’ve made of her, for video games she’s appeared in,” says Casey. “They seem to be fine with that.”

The issue of creator pay has been talked about in comic book circles for decades, dating back to when Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster sold the character for $130 in 1938. The late, legendary artist Jack Kirby was vocal about his own financial mistreatment by Marvel, despite co-creating much of its universe with Stan Lee.

In recent years, creator Jim Starlin went public with his pay grievances and ultimately received a better deal from Marvel for the use of the villain Thanos, who was at the center of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame , two of the biggest films of all time. And last year, star writer Ed Brubaker shared his dissatisfaction for his pay for co-creating the Winter Soldier, the character played by Sebastian Stan in billion-dollar film franchises and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier .

Rival publisher DC is generally said to compensate creators more when their work is adapted for the screen. As former DC president and publisher Paul Levitz noted to THR last year of his philosophy: “Christian Bale liked looking at [Batman artist] Tim Sale’s work before he would go out and strike a pose … I’m not sure how you value that. But when you have a movie that is as successful as Batman Begins or Dark Knight , it says that there’s something there. And you should say thank you in some fashion.”

Casey was well aware of the history of comics and aggrieved creators when he worked at Marvel, and went into it with open eyes. He resolved not to create characters for Marvel. Still, over the years, he couldn’t resist creating a few for the publisher, including America Chavez.

“For me, it’s not about money. It’s not even about the respect. I would never expect to be respected by a corporation,” says Casey. “If I’m in a position where I can afford not to take their insult of an offer, and be able to talk about it, maybe the next guy — where that kind of money could change their life — would get a fair shot of receiving that money.”

It is unknown where America Chavez will end up next, but it’s safe to say there’s much more in her Marvel Studios future. For a time, she was even considered for a part in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which she would have played the sorcerer’s apprentice type role that ultimately went to Ned (Jacob Batalon), according to a knowledgeable source. No Way Home, which stands as the No. 6 movie of all time globally, was initially supposed to open after the Doctor Strange sequel and so her No Way Home part was cut.

Now, she’s poised to fight side by side with Benedict Cumberbatch in his latest appearance as Doctor Strange. As for Casey, he hopes speaking up might help change things on a systemic level at Marvel, which he wishes would be transparent for how it arrives at creator compensation.

Says the writer: “I’m a happy guy. I’m not disgruntled. I’m not bitter. Because I know this is how this goes. I also know, this is how you change things, by talking about it.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will No Longer Attend Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer attend the 94th Annual Oscars on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre in person after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The award-winning singer-songwriter announced he would miss this year’s ceremony via his Twitter Saturday afternoon. “Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” he said.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Troy Kotsur Picked a Deep Green Tuxedo for the Oscars: "Tan Tones Wouldn't Work For Him"Oscars: Winners List...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Eight Things the TV Cameras Missed

The 2022 Oscars included a number of memorable moments, though some of them weren’t documented on the telecast. From Will Smith’s intense talk with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock to a Big Little Lies reunion, not all of the action was seen by viewers watching the awards show on ABC. Here are some of the most memorable moments that weren’t on TV.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Stream 'CODA,' 'Power of the Dog' and Other Oscar-Winning FilmsJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"TikTok Makes Oscars Debut...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Brubaker
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Joe Shuster
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Jim Starlin
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero

Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Latina#Multiverse Of Madness
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Ana de Armas’s “Deep Water” Hypersexual Latina Character Is Actually Quite Complex

It's about time we see Latinas on screen playing more complex and dynamic roles. Cuban actress Ana de Armas's role as Melinda in "Deep Water" certainly fits that description, although her character has me thinking maybe I should be a little more careful what I wish for. In Hulu's latest thriller, she's unhappily married to Vin, played by Ben Affleck. They may have a precious young daughter, a big beautiful house, and the fortune to go with it, but Melinda and Vin exist in a psychological thriller, and things are not good — especially when Adrian Lyne is the director. Lyne is the guy who made "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," and he came out of a 20-year retirement to direct this film, which is all to say, despite having all the trappings of a beautiful life, Melinda and Vin are deeply disturbed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
Financial World

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2?

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2? The American actress's new hair look looks a lot like the one she sported during the early 2000s X-Men saga, where Halle played the mutant superhero Storm. After the possible and practically confirmed return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Halle Berry, on social media, showed her new haircut, leading fans of the actress to think that the new hairstyle was made specifically for a cameo in the role of Tempesta in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy The Flash Actor is Today?

Ezra Miller has been part of big-budget movies as of late. Thanks to his number of big-budget movies, Ezra Miller has successfully established himself as an emerging star in the business. He does not only make it to be part of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, but the DC Extended Universe as well.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse...and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.
COMICS
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy