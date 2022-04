Renata Zeiguer is releasing her sophomore album, Picnic In The Dark, in a couple weeks. She’s shared “Sunset Boulevard” and “Evergreen” from it so far, and today she’s sharing one final single in the form of its title track. It’s sweeping but restrained and dreamlike. “Having a picnic in the dark, I can sit anywhere/ There is no light around but I have found a way out here,” she sings on it.

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO