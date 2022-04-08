ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Oakes Gulf

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for a skin up the Ammonoosuc aspect of Mt Washington to the lake of the clouds hut. From there, explore the steeps of Monroe and Oakes...

Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to release turtles into Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 10 turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, March 19. The turtles were from a batch of 50 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were sent from the New England Aquarium in 2021. The turtles being released have cleared the required medical protocols. The release will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Schenley Park Carousel Opens For 16th Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s one of the signs here in Pittsburgh that warmer weather is just ahead. The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza opened on Monday. It’s the carousel’s 16th season. It features not only the traditional horses, but also a camel, elephant, giraffe and other animals. They’re meant to symbolize the diversity of Pittsburgh. You need a token to ride the carousel. It’s $2 a ride. You can buy them with a credit card at a kiosk or get them with cash at the Asia Tea House restaurant, nearby. If you have a SNAP/ACCESS card, rides are free. To buy a season pass, visit the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Railroad maintenance to close Kinston roads this week

KINSTON, N.C. – To safely complete maintenance to the railroad tracks in Kinston, Norfolk Southern anticipates the closure of multiple street crossings next week. The dates, locations and detours are as follows: April 11: Queen Street (U.S. 70 Business) near King Street Detour: East Vernon Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard April 12: Vernon Avenue (U.S. 70 Business) […]
KINSTON, NC
WSPA 7News

5 ways Easter is celebrated around the world

(WSPA) – Easter is not just dyed eggs and chocolate, but with kites and bonfires as well. Here are five ways Easter is celebrated around the globe, according to Scholastic Parents. Bermuda According to Bermudian legends, the tradition of flying homemade kites on Good Friday started when a teacher had trouble explaining the resurrection of […]
CELEBRATIONS

