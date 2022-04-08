Oakes Gulf

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s one of the signs here in Pittsburgh that warmer weather is just ahead. The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza opened on Monday. It’s the carousel’s 16th season. It features not only the traditional horses, but also a camel, elephant, giraffe and other animals. They’re meant to symbolize the diversity of Pittsburgh. You need a token to ride the carousel. It’s $2 a ride. You can buy them with a credit card at a kiosk or get them with cash at the Asia Tea House restaurant, nearby. If you have a SNAP/ACCESS card, rides are free. To buy a season pass, visit the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy website here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO