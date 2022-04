Ticks are tricky. So small, they can easily wreak havoc on a person of any age by hiding in your clothes, on pets, or finding their way onto your skin. Ticks live on ground level. They don't jump nor fly, but crawl up your legs, or wait on leaves until you walk by and brush against shrubs. Ticks get on your clothes and can bite through very light clothing, but generally, you can help prevent them from finding your skin.

