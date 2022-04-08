ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cards Home Opener most-watched in 5 years

By Joe Millitzer, Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bally Sports Midwest says that the Cardinals Home Opener was the most-watched opening day game in five years. The number of viewers increased by 36 percent since last year and it was the most-watched local program in St. Louis since the Super...

fox2now.com

