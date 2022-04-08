ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll Join Zack Snyder’s Sci-Fi Fantasy ‘Rebel Moon’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2WLN_0f3lkWP100

Cary Elwes and Corey Stoll have joined the galaxy-spanning cast of Zack Snyder ’s epic sci-fi fantasy, Rebel Moon .

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman and Mexican thespian Alfonso Herrera are also on board the Netflix mega-project that begins production later this month.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble cast for the film that also has Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin on the call sheet.

The story tells of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Elwes will play the king of the galactic empire. Details for the other actors were not revealed.

Production will last until November with a plan to split the project into two epic features. If all goes well, there could be a number of spinoffs as well.

Snyder is directing and co-wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote his 2006 sword and sandal epic, 300 . Snyder and Johnstad are receiving story-by credit.

Snyder is also producing with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder , and Wesley Coller via the trio’s The Stone Quarry production banner. Eric Newman of Grand Electric is also producing. Ori Marmur, vp studio film at Netflix, is shepherding Moon .

Elwes is the veteran actor who has starred in pop culture touchstone, The Princess Bride , and toplined the first Saw horror movie. He is entering a renaissance of sorts, recently joining the Mission: Impossible franchise, coming off an arc in the previous season of Stranger Things , appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and wrapping a turn opposite Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s latest, Operation Fortitude .

Stoll is one of the stars of Showtime’s popular drama series, Billions , and last year appeared in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as well as The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Huisman starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s surprise hit, The Flight Attendant . He also appeared in several notable horror and fantasy shows that have gained him a following, The Haunting of Hill House, Orphan Black and Game of Thrones , among them.

Herrera is a Mexican actor who starred in the Wachowskis series, Sense8 , and appears on Ozark .

Elwes is repped by APA, LINK Entertainment, UK’s The Artists Partnership and Ginsburg Daniels. Stoll is repped by UTA, Suskin/Karshan Management and Schreck Rose. Huisman is repped by UTA, UK’s Conway van Gelder Grant and Peikoff Mahan. Alfonso is repped by Gersh, Talent on the Road and Johnson Shapiro.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael B. Jordan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Team for True-Life Tale ‘I Helped Destroy People’ (Exclusive)

Michael B. Jordan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have teamed up for I Helped Destroy People, a dramatic thriller that adapts a 2021 New York Times article that involved a whistleblower, the FBI, and racial and religious profiling. Ben Watkins, who created the Garret Dillahunt-Ron Perlman series, Hand of God, is on board to pen the script for the feature project that will be produced by Jordan and his Outlier Society partner Elizabeth Raposo as well as by Abdul-Mateen’s House Eleven10. Abdul-Mateen will also star in Destroy People, which falls under Outlier Society’s deal with Amazon Studios.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Palladinos...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Too Much, Too Little, Too Late: Academy Members React to Will Smith’s Oscars Ban

On Friday, the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a special meeting during which it decided to ban Will Smith — who slapped and yelled profanities at Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 — from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years. Since then, a wide cross-section of Academy members have shared with The Hollywood Reporter their thoughts about the board’s response. (Some members spoke only on condition of anonymity.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Film...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Boutella
Person
Charlie Hunnam
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Michiel Huisman
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Alfonso Herrera
Person
Corey Stoll
Person
Steven Spielberg
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#British Royal Family#Film Star#Sci Fi Fantasy#Dutch#Mexican#Army Of The Dead
SFGate

Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Plus Espionage Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laysla De Oliveira will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series is set to go into production in June.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Can't Stop Killing It In Theaters, Crosses Another Box Office Milestone

The Batman has been playing in theaters for two weeks now, arriving a little over eight months after its originally-planned June 25, 2021 release. While many movies are still fighting uphill battles with their theatrical runs due to the pandemic, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert Pattinson first outing as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader is doing quite well for itself commercially. The latest update on that front is that The Batman has crossed the $500 million mark worldwide.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms “Practice” Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got “practice” married in a Las Vegas chapel wedding ceremony over the weekend. After some speculation, the reality star confirmed on Wednesday that their post-Grammys nuptials are not legal, as they did not have a marriage license. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram, along with photos from the secret ceremony.More from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Batman Movie Concept Art Reveals Ben Affleck's Batsuit

Batman reveals an upgraded tactical suit for Ben Affleck's Dark Knight. Before Robert Pattinson donned the cape and cowl as a year-two caped crusader in The Batman, Affleck developed a standalone Bat-movie set in the shared DC Extended Universe. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star was attached to direct the screenplay he had co-written with Geoff Johns — about Batman battling the assassin Deathstroke (Justice League's Joe Manganiello) — but Affleck dropped out of the director's chair in 2017. Warner Bros. brought on Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, who turned down directing Affleck's script in favor of a rebooted Batman.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

The Netflix conveyor belt sometimes serves up a sci-fi gem. Find strange ideas, commentary on current issues and space for satire. Or simply settle in for the perfect popcorn movie that allows you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours. Scroll down for our favorite sci-fi movies...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Just One Kiss (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up. Startattle.com – Just One Kiss 2022. Just One Kiss is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Borderline Normal, Dolan’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy