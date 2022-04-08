Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Darcy

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Potato Guardian is a very smart boy who gets very affectionate when he warms up to you. He won't say no to an occasional head (or butt) scratch.
Meet Gus and Pokey, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just three of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Warwick, Rhode Island, is home to the only exotic bird rescue in Rhode Island dedicated to finding new homes for the birds in their care. If you think a parrot or cockatoo could be the perfect pet for you, there are more than you may think who are looking for their forever homes close to the SouthCoast.
Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
Kefir, a cat of the Maine Coon breed, is so huge that people think he is a dog at first sight. “It’s funny how others react when they see the cat because it is huge. Many people think that it’s a dog at first.”, said his owner.
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Five of the 42 dogs rescued from a mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa, are ready for adoption. The dogs were transferred to the Muscatine Humane Society in February after local authorities received tips of neglect. Muscatine Humane Society Director, Chris McGinnis, said she knew taking in...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating.
If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
A kind sailor has been recorded saving a dog stranded on the rudder of another boat in the Philippines. Heart-warming footage shows the sailor climbing down from his boat before hopping into the water and swimming over to the dog on the other side of the bay in Danao City on March 18.
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says even though they are full, they couldn’t turn away a litter of newborn puppies that needed help. A spokesperson said the mother of the puppies died while giving birth to them last week and a partner shelter contacted Brother Wolf looking for someone to save them.
Comments / 0