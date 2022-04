In a world of misinformation, "fake news", or "versions of the truth", how do you know what to believe? Enter Sharon McMahon. Sharon McMahon used to be a government teacher, but has become famous by disseminating the information so people can understand it without any bias. The Duluth News Tribune is reporting she was recognized as PR Week's Communicator of the Year at its 2022 awards ceremony.

DULUTH, MN ・ 21 DAYS AGO