Charlotte, NC

GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term

By Steve Harrison
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn several Republican primary challengers in his western North Carolina district. How are voters...

The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

McCarthy denounces Madison Cawthorn labelling Zelensky a ‘thug’ but still tells people to vote for him

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has denounced North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”. A reporter noted the epithet to Mr McCarthy during a press conference on Friday, adding that Mr Cawthorn also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation. “Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said, after confirming that he had spoken to Mr Cawthorn. “If there’s any ‘thug’ in this world it’s [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”“You just watched Putin directing that Russia bomb maternity wards,” Mr McCarthy said. “We watched yesterday, in a theatre, that’s identified in the front and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Spun

Herschel Walker No-Showed His First Major Debate Saturday

Herschel Walker, the former football star turned political candidate, followed through on his promise this weekend to no-show at the debates for his U.S. Senate race. The first major debate for the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia was held on Saturday. Walker was a no-show. “Former football great Herschel...
GEORGIA STATE
