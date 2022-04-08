ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare coding variants in ten genes confer substantial risk for schizophrenia

By Tarjinder Singh
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare coding variation has historically provided the most direct connections between gene function and disease pathogenesis. By meta-analysing the whole exomes of 24,248 schizophrenia cases and 97,322 controls, we implicate ultra-rare coding variants (URVs) in 10 genes as conferring substantial risk for schizophrenia (odds ratios of 3"“50, P"‰<"‰2.14"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) and 32 genes...

MedicalXpress

Study finds no increased risk of rare neurological events after COVID vaccination

A study of more than eight million people published by The BMJ today finds no increased risk of rare neurological events after COVID-19 vaccination. An increased risk of Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord) and Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition) was, however, seen after COVID-19 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive changes to oxidative stress in schizophrenia

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Cuenod M, Steullet P, Cabungcal J-H, Dwir D, Khadimallah I, Klauser P,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of the IL-6R gene polymorphic variant rs2228145(C>A) with IL-6 gene polymorphisms in a healthy cohort of Turkish population

The main aim of this study was to investigate the relationship of the carriership of rs2228145 allelic variations of IL-6R with two other allelic variations in IL-6 gene at rs1800795 and rs1800796 loci and with the laboratory data of a healthy cohort of the Turkish population. The data of 121 healthy Turkish subjects (aged 12"“84 years) including the past diseases, comorbidities were collected. The laboratory parameters were compared by the frequency of alleles of rs2228145 (C>A). The possible association of polymorphism at rs2228145 locus with the age, gender, and body mass index (BMI) and the frequencies of alleles of rs1800795 and rs1800796 polymorphisms were evaluated. The majority of the subjects had allele A at rs2228145 locus and allele G at rs1800796 locus. The number of white blood cells, platelets, neutrophils and monocytes were significantly higher in the subjects with allele C than those with allele A at rs2228145 locus (P"‰<"‰0.05). The concentrations of total and direct bilirubin, iron, Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG) and folic acid of the subjects with allele C were significantly lower than those with allele A (P"‰<"‰0.05). The uric acid and fasting insulin levels were higher in the subjects with allele C compared with those allele A (P"‰="‰0.04). The diversities of the hematological parameters, laboratory findings of liver function tests and renal panel and hormone levels may be explained by the variants of rs2228145 locus at IL-6R gene among healthy Turkish individuals.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

'Deltacron' variant rare and not a major concern

A recently identified hybrid of the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants is unlikely to become a serious threat, scientists say. The new hybrid, first found in samples collected in France in January, is formally called the AY.4/BA.1 recombinant but has been nicknamed Deltacron by some. Thirty-three samples of the new...
SCIENCE
SFGate

New 'Deltacron' Variant Is Rare and Similar to Omicron, Experts Say

In recent days, scientists have reported that a hybrid of the omicron and delta coronavirus variants has been popping up in several countries in Europe. Here’s what is known about the hybrid, which has picked up the Frankensteinian nicknames of deltamicron or deltacron. How was it found?. In February,...
SCIENCE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Evaluation of dental caries detection with quantitative light-induced fluorescence in comparison to different field of view devices

This study evaluated dental caries detection ability between the Qraycam and Qraypen on the same dental caries lesions. A total of 178teeth from 61patients were imaged using Qraypen CÂ®(QC) and Qraycam ProÂ®(QP) devices and evaluated using analysis software (QA2). Occlusal, secondary, and proximal dental caries were evaluated and scored according to International Caries Detection and Assessment System(ICDAS II) and X-ray criteria. Bland"“Altman plots were used to compare quantitative light-induced fluorescence(QLF) parameters obtained from the different QLF devices. Sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve(AUROC) were calculated. The Î”Faver. of the QLF-parameters showed that the mean difference between the two different QLF devices was close to zero and that the"‰Â±"‰5 error value was included in the mean"‰Â±"‰1.96SD range for the detection of dental caries. The accuracies for diagnosing occlusal dental caries were 0.83"“0.96 and 0.81"“0.82 and the accuracies for diagnosing proximal dental caries were 0.52"“0.62 and 0.52"“0.71 for the QC and QP devices, respectively. In conclusion, the Î”Faver. obtained from the QP showed diagnostic value mainly for screening of demineralized teeth. For teeth selected through screening, the depth of the lesion must be precisely evaluated using additional QP and radiographic imaging.
Nature.com

Positive selection acts on regulatory genetic variants in populations of European ancestry that affect ALDH2 gene expression

ALDH2 is a key enzyme in alcohol metabolism that protects cells from acetaldehyde toxicity. Using iHS, iSAFE and FST statistics, we identified regulatory acting variants affecting ALDH2 gene expression under positive selection in populations of European ancestry. Several SNPs (rs3184504, rs4766578, rs10774625, rs597808, rs653178, rs847892, rs2013002) that function as eQTLs for ALDH2 in various tissues showed evidence of strong positive selection. Very large pairwise FST values indicated high genetic differentiation at these loci between populations of European ancestry and populations of other global ancestries. Estimating the timing of positive selection on the beneficial alleles suggests that these variants were recently adapted approximately 3000"“3700Â years ago. The derived beneficial alleles are in complete linkage disequilibrium with the derived ALDH2 promoter variant rs886205, which is associated with higher transcriptional activity. The SNPs rs4766578 and rs847892 are located in binding sequences for the transcription factor HNF4A, which is an important regulatory element of ALDH2 gene expression. In contrast to the missense variant ALDH2 rs671 (ALDH2*2), which is common only in East Asian populations and is associated with greatly reduced enzyme activity and alcohol intolerance, the beneficial alleles of the regulatory variants identified in this study are associated with increased expression of ALDH2. This suggests adaptation of Europeans to higher alcohol consumption.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

More Unique Therapeutic Possibilities Posed by Rare Human Genes

While the introduction and spread of deadly viruses is a recurrent industry topic that remains under the constant surveillance of expert medical researchers and administrative bodies worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic is still certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. No reasonably compassionate human would hold anyone in harsh regard for momentarily forgetting the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BET proteins loop and compartmentalize the 3D genome

Chromosomes are shaped by an interplay between loop extrusion and compartmentalization. Two new studies demonstrate that bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) proteins contribute to both processes, with BRD4 facilitating one process and surprisingly inhibiting the other. Chromosomes are inhomogeneous structures, yet their architecture relies on repeating themes. They associate with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of global health risk of antibiotic resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) have accelerated microbial threats to human health in the last decade. Many genes can confer resistance, but evaluating the relative health risks of ARGs is complex. Factors such as the abundance, propensity for lateral transmission and ability of ARGs to be expressed in pathogens are all important. Here, an analysis at the metagenomic level from various habitats (6 types of habitats, 4572 samples) detects 2561 ARGs that collectively conferred resistance to 24 classes of antibiotics. We quantitatively evaluate the health risk to humans, defined as the risk that ARGs will confound the clinical treatment for pathogens, of these 2561 ARGs by integrating human accessibility, mobility, pathogenicity and clinical availability. Our results demonstrate that 23.78% of the ARGs pose a health risk, especially those which confer multidrug resistance. We also calculate the antibiotic resistance risks of all samples in four main habitats, and with machine learning, successfully map the antibiotic resistance threats in global marine habitats with over 75% accuracy. Our novel method for quantitatively surveilling the health risk of ARGs will help to manage one of the most important threats to human and animal health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Expression-based GWAS identifies variants, gene interactions and key regulators affecting intramuscular fatty acid content and composition in porcine meat

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep31803, published online 18 August 2016. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "The authors gratefully acknowledge J.L. Noguera (Institut de Recerca i Tecnologia AgroalimentÃ ries; IRTA) for the animal material contribution. This work was funded by the Ministerio de EconomÃa...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A weakly supervised deep learning-based method for glioma subtype classification using WSI and mpMRIs

Accurate glioma subtype classification is critical for the treatment management of patients with brain tumors. Developing an automatically computer-aided algorithm for glioma subtype classification is challenging due to many factors. One of the difficulties is the label constraint. Specifically, each case is simply labeled the glioma subtype without precise annotations of lesion regions information. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid fully convolutional neural network (CNN)-based method for glioma subtype classification using both whole slide imaging (WSI) and multiparametric magnetic resonance imagings (mpMRIs). It is comprised of two methods: a WSI-based method and a mpMRIs-based method. For the WSI-based method, we categorize the glioma subtype using a 2D CNN on WSIs. To overcome the label constraint issue, we extract the truly representative patches for the glioma subtype classification in a weakly supervised fashion. For the mpMRIs-based method, we develop a 3D CNN-based method by analyzing the mpMRIs. The mpMRIs-based method consists of brain tumor segmentation and classification. Finally, to enhance the robustness of the predictions, we fuse the WSI-based and mpMRIs-based results guided by a confidence index. The experimental results on the validation dataset in the competition of CPM-RadPath 2020 show the comprehensive judgments from both two modalities can achieve better performance than the ones by solely using WSI or mpMRIs. Furthermore, our result using the proposed method ranks the third place in the CPM-RadPath 2020 in the testing phase. The proposed method demonstrates a competitive performance, which is creditable to the success of weakly supervised approach and the strategy of label agreement from multi-modality data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrating whole-genome sequencing with multi-omic data reveals the impact of structural variants on gene regulation in the human brain

Structural variants (SVs), which are genomic rearrangements of more than 50 base pairs, are an important source of genetic diversity and have been linked to many diseases. However, it remains unclear how they modulate human brain function and disease risk. Here we report 170,996 SVs discovered using 1,760 short-read whole genomes from aged adults and individuals with Alzheimer's disease. By applying quantitative trait locus (SV-xQTL) analyses, we quantified the impact of cis-acting SVs on histone modifications, gene expression, splicing and protein abundance in postmortem brain tissues. More than 3,200 SVs were associated with at least one molecular phenotype. We found reproducibility of 65"“99% SV-eQTLs across cohorts and brain regions. SV associations with mRNA and proteins shared the same direction of effect in more than 87% of SV"“gene pairs. Mediation analysis showed ~8% of SV-eQTLs mediated by histone acetylation and ~11% by splicing. Additionally, associations of SVs with progressive supranuclear palsy identified previously known and novel SVs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients seeking primary bariatric and metabolic surgery (PACT Study): A survey of 634 bariatric healthcare professionals

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (BMS) is a popular weight loss intervention worldwide, yet few scientific studies have examined variations in preoperative practices globally. This study aimed to capture global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients planned for BMS. Methods. A 41-item questionnaire-based survey...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE

